新加坡 CHANGI AIRPORT，一下机就开始玩起来！
Skytrax 评选的全球最佳机场就坐落在我们邻国新加坡的 Changi Airport。其实新加坡 Changi 机场已经连续 6 年获得全球最佳机场荣誉。Changi 机场可以荣登全球第一不是 “浪得虚名”，机场有的设施让你一下飞机就可以开始玩，最重要的是还有吃不完的美食！
# 室内最大瀑布雨漩渦（Rain Vortex）
一到 Changi 机场，你就会听到巨大的水流声，走到机场的正中间时，你会看到一座 7 楼高的室内瀑布。环绕着这一座瀑布的都是购物商店，所以你可以一边购物，一边听见潺潺的流水声。傍晚的 7点半一直到凌晨 12 点，这一座瀑布会出现五光十色的灯光秀。如果你是搭夜班机的话，一定要去看啊！
# 梦幻花园 24 小时免费开放
新加坡机场以室内花园闻名，虽然说新加坡的土地面积小，但他们却在绿化的工作上做得非常好。在每一个机场出口都有不一样的主题花园，而在 Terminal 3 的梦幻花园最受欢迎。
这一座花园将大自然和科技连接，当你一踏进花园，室内的传感器就会开始播放热带雨林的虫鸣鸟叫声，整个犹如置身在热带雨林的感觉。全面积 390 平方米的花园，有多达 50 多种的植物等着你去慢慢欣赏。
除此之外，这里还有一个鲤鱼许愿池，前往鲤鱼池的小径上有一条灯光地毯，每当你经过的时候，灯光就会缓缓亮起，非常梦幻。有到 Changi 机场的话，记得一定要到鲤鱼池许个愿！
# 天空之网让你漫步云端
Manulife Walking Sky Nets 步行网：这里有一条长达 50 米的步行网悬挂在 25 米的高空上，让你居高临下，俯瞰整座森林谷美不胜收的景色。
Bouncing Sky Nets 蹦跳网：如果你觉得单单漫步在云端还不够刺激的话，你可以去体验刺激的蹦跳网，250 米长的蹦跳网可以让你感受到离开表面刺激的离心力！
# 美食天堂吃不完
在 Changi 机场中，竟然有多达 280 家的美食餐馆，当中还包括米其林一星餐厅《莆田》（虽然说马来西亚也吃到啦，但是在那边吃 feel 不一样，科科！）如果你和小哥哥我一样喜欢吃宵夜，那肯定不怕深夜肚子饿！因为这里部分的餐厅是 24 小时制的，就算是午夜时分，还是有很多的深夜食堂在等着你。
虽然说现在新币高涨，但是只要做足功课，还是可以省下不少钱的。好比如说 Changi 机场中就有好几个免费参观的景点了。下次为你介绍更多旅游攻略和省钱妙招，多多留意 Wakeke 哦！