5招拍摄技巧教学 | 男生也可拍美照

文/Eunice
对于广大男性同胞来说，拍照绝对是天下一件很困难的大事。你也一样吗？总觉得不知如何摆pose？总是摆出很尴尬的游客照吗？男孩儿们，拍照时记住3个点：自信、自然、放松，再借鉴以下的5招拍摄技巧，那下次旅行，就可以摆脱尴尬的pose和告别剪刀手啦～ 女朋友们也要get起来到，给男友拍些男神照回报他们吧！
【虚化背景C位上镜】
自信地当个主角，然后C位上镜吧！「自信就是美」这句话套在男生身上一样奏效。在镜头前露出最Man、最自信的表情，或是迷死人的笑容，再配合现在大多手机内建相机的虚化背景模式。无论是茫茫人海，还是垃圾堆旁，绝对都可以「稳坐C位」啦！
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
【局部拍摄】
有的男生始终不爱露脸，这时就可以来个局部拍摄。挑一处你认为最具魅力、最「有故事」甚至「最有戏」的身体部位，接着搭配空白干净的背景或是景点风景也都很好看、很有意境！就让身体的一只手、一双脚或是半个身子帮你说故事，展现出含蓄的美感吧～
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
【背影杀】
背对镜头是最常见的男生照摄影构图！但无可否认这招实在太好用，而且几乎零失败！这个姿势很简单，最重要自然，更不用在意表情动作，可挺胸抬头，也可手插口袋、敞开双手，反正只要留下一个神秘感满满的背影，那就Ok 啦！
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
【逼格不够，搞怪来凑】
不是每个男的都天生一张酷酷脸，如果属于可爱型或幽默型男孩，耍酷不遂、逼格不够？那不妨尝试来个搞怪pose 夺人眼球吧！又或者你自认长得还不赖，但却嫌弃背景过于单调或不好看，你也可以参照以下照片，来个搞怪的「超人系动作」或者「错觉系角度」的照片。
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
【利用道具】
其实无论你身在哪处，身边任何一件随手可得的物品就是你拍照的最佳道具，帮助添增生动和自然。因为当你和道具互动，就会自然缓和僵硬感，缓解紧张的心情。它可以是一根草、一辆车、一只宠物、一本书……配合这些，拍摄出好看的照片就不是什么难事。
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
【侧脸杀】
拍侧脸，其实也是最常见的男生旅拍构图之一！男生相对女生来说，五官更为立体，所以侧脸照效果一般都很不错！而且看起来更酷、更有意境，感觉有说不完的故事。如果能利用好光线，就能使轮廓更清晰，线条更硬朗，同时增添生气与阳刚。相信有很多男孩儿们，拍了侧脸照才发现自己原来帅爆呀～不信的话，你也赶紧试试看啊！
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram